Jamie Does

Jamie hits the road for a culinary expedition through the world's cultures and cuisines. Travelling across Europe and North Africa, Jamie discovers as much about the people as the food. Heading off the tourist track, he finds authentic ingredients and extraordinary characters, preparing delicious recipes en route. From truffle and boar hunting in the French Pyrenees to spear fishing off an island near Athens, Jamie attempts to uncover the freshest, most authentic dishes; including the street food of Marrakesh, herring in Sweden and sweet prawns in Venice. He immerses himself in the diverse cultures, learning traditional cooking practices from the locals and taking part in their cultural ceremonies.