Jamie Oliver's Food Revolution

Jamie is out in the United States this autumn making his next prime time series for American TV on ABC. It's set in the lovely town of Huntington, West Virginia, which has been called the unhealthiest city in America. But frankly, Huntington has the same kind of problems with bad health, obesity and diet that people have all over the United States, and back home in the UK. Jamie wants to take a look at what kids are eating at school and what families are eating at home. His big challenge will be getting the whole community to rally together and be able to cook with fresh ingredients. He's seen how, with a little bit of confidence, people can quickly start to change the way they eat and live.