Ja'mie: Private School Girl

From Australian sensation Chris Lilley and his producing partner Laura Waters, this six-episode half-hour comedy series follows the eponymous school captain during the last few months of her final year of school, far removed from the grounds of Summer Heights High and back on the lush manicured lawns of Hillford Girls Grammar School. Returning to her private school roots, the series highlights the trials and responsibilities that come with being the “most well-known” girl on campus, including her academic and charity work, social life and relationships with family.