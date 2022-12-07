Not Available

Jamie's back in the kitchen, and this time he's against the clock After his culinary tour in Jamie Does, Jamie Oliver is bringing his culinary inspiration back home to boost our kitchen confidence in the revolutionary new cooking show, Jamie's 30 Minute Meals . In this amazing new show, Jamie makes mouth-watering family meals from scratch with every half-hour episode playing out in real time. To keep you on track, Jamie will take you step-by-step through the cookery process. Forget staged food shows with clever editing, this is the real deal - not one carrot has been peeled beforehand, or one pan sneakily preheated.