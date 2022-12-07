Jamie's American Road Trip

Not Available

Jamie is heading off the beaten track to find the real underground food and meet up with the unsung heroes who make American food far more interesting and varied than its reputation allows. Rather than fancy restaurants and top chefs, he'll be meeting, and learning from, real cooks making honest food for working people at street stalls, off-road diners and down-to-earth local restaurants. Along the way, he’s picking up delicious new recipes, experiencing tastes old and new, and learning how other cultures adapt when they come to the USA. From cowboys to alligator hunters, and ex-gang members to high-society ladies, Jamie wants to discover the real heart of America, through its people, culture, music and – most importantly - its food.