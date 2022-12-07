Jamie's Christmas Lock-In

Not Available

Jamie Oliver invites viewers to join him for a night of music, chat, some clever twists, plenty of Christmas cheer, and tasty food. Jamie is joined by special guests, including Jonathan Ross, Louie Spence and Charlotte Church. Filmed in a warm, stylish bar, Jamie hosts a night to remember, with family and friends mucking in to make this the best Christmas party ever. Jamie also unleashes some cunning and cheeky stunts on an unsuspecting public. There's plenty of food, of course, with clever twists on Christmas favourites; including some creative ways to cook turkey, an all-star festive burger challenge, and some bespoke cocktails for his guests. Plus there's music, plenty of good cheer and some special Christmas surprises up Jamie's sleeves.