Jamie Oliver is taking the nation’s favourite dishes to the next level in this exciting and indulgent new six-part Channel 4 series, starting on September 1st. Jamie’s Comfort Food is packed full of reinvented British classics, nostalgic comforters, outdoor treats and scrumptious puds – all guaranteed to put a smile on your face. As well as creating the perfect burger and the ultimate cheese toastie, Jamie will be giving classics like shepherd’s pie and lasagne a lift, making grown-up versions of old favourites like chicken Kiev and Bolognese ravioli and giving old-school puds like pavlova and sticky toffee pudding a gorgeous makeover. From the tastes of childhood to guilty pleasures, the series is crammed with lip-smacking, show-stopping dishes associated with happy memories of home, weekends, holidays, celebrations and special occasions. Filmed at Jamie’s Essex home with friends and family - including kids Poppy, Daisy, Petal and Buddy - the series is brimming with inspiring ideas, top tips, audacious combinations and some seriously clever cooking to get the grub we love right every time.