Jamie's Fish Supper aims to give consumers and cooks everything they need to make the right choices so that fish can stay on the menu for generations to come. In this series of ten bite-sized programmes, Jamie Oliver has come up with delicious and easy new recipes to inspire fish-lovers to try different, more plentiful types of fish and seafood - mackerel, coley, mussels, trout and many more - so that we won't just be reaching for the old favourites during the weekly shop.