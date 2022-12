Not Available

Jamie Oliver heads to Italy in his camper van to regain his passion for cooking. Jamie maps out a journey to rediscover what inspired his love of food in the first place. He's hoping that going back to basics, living off the land, meeting the locals and cooking up some traditional Italian food in his own style will be just what he needs. What will the Italians make of him, and can he and his food cut the "mostardo" in the Italian's backyard?