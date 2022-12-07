Jamie's Kitchen

Not Available

Jamie Oliver is taking a huge risk. He's decided to train 15 young unemployed Londoners as Chefs, who will work in a new non-profit making restaurant that he's building in the East End. Jamie left school himself without formal qualifications and he believes it is passion for food not academic qualifications that makes a good cook. But he's chosen a busy year in which to launch the project, he has visits to Japan and America planned, he's writing a new book and he's about to become a father.