Join Jamie Oliver and his good mate Tobie Puttock (Tobie & Matt) as they open the first Fifteen restaurant in Australia, giving Australian kids the opportunity to follow their career aspirations and star in the warts and all series Jamie’s Kitchen Australia. To prove their conviction that it’s a passion for food not academic qualifications that makes a good cook, they’re training a group of 16-24 year old disadvantaged Australians, with the Fifteen Foundation, to work as chefs in the kitchen of the new Melbourne restaurant. From backgrounds of homelessness, learning difficulties and substance abuse these trainees face the nerve-racking world of what it takes to become a chef. Come behind the scenes as we follow their journey, capturing the drama of selecting the site and the inspiring stories that evolve from the selection and training of the first group of trainees and culminating in the opening of Fifteen Melbourne.