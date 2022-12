Not Available

Jamie Oliver wants to inspire people to eat better and spend less on their weekly food bills. He passionately believes that, especially during frugal times, a few clever tricks in the kitchen can keep the costs down, the spirits up, and the food looking and tasting fantastic. He wants to prove it is possible to eat like a king no matter what the budget. This optimistic, inventive and super-helpful food series is packed with delicious recipes and amazing money saving tips.