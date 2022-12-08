Not Available

Wine is more popular than ever. More and more people enjoy a good glass of wine and would like to learn more about wine. From the vast amount of wine books almost anyone will have one or more copies on the bookshelf. One of the nice features of wine is the experience and romance around producing and drinking wine. Other than wine books, wine programs on television are able to communicate these feelings to the wine enthusiast. The most lauded wine program of the last decennium is Jancis Robinson’s Wine Course. In an encyclopaedic tour around the wine producing countries of the world Jancis Robinson captures the flavour of each region’s wines and recommends the best names to look out for. Everything from production and tasting to storing of wine is covered. Each of the 10 episodes is centred on a major grape variety with other important wine topics woven in where appropriate. Being a well known wine authority, Jancis Robinson is able to infiltrate the wineworld’s elite and shows the viewer all aspects of wine production.