Jane and the Dragon

Twelve year old Jane lives in a medieval castle filled with eccentric and endearing friends, including Dragon (a giant green Dragon), Jester (the court jester), Pepper (the castle cook), Rake (the royal gardener) and Smithy (the blacksmith). Together they star in a series of fun adventures set in medieval times. While Jane is studying to be a knight, she also has to look after clumsy Dragon and stick up for him when things go wrong. It's a tough job, but Jane is a good friend and always knows the right thing to do.