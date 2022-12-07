Jane Eyre (2006)

Not Available

BBC four part adapation of Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte. From BBC homepage: Newcomer Ruth Wilson (Jane Eyre) and Toby Stephens (Edward Rochester) head an all-star cast in a passionate new version of Charlotte Brontë's much-adored classic. The four-part serial also stars Francesca Annis (Lady Ingram), Christina Cole (Blanche Ingram), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs Fairfax), Pam Ferris (Grace Poole), Tara Fitzgerald (Mrs Reed), Aidan McArdle (John), and Georgie Henley, who starred in the blockbuster The Chronicles of Narnia, plays young Jane. Jane Eyre is adapted by Sandy Welch, who previously wrote the screenplay for the hugely popular North and South. Her other credits include Magnificent 7, Our Mutual Friend and Grange Hill. Director Susanna White also directed 2005's BAFTA-winning period drama, Bleak House, as well as Mr Harvey Lights a Candle and episodes of Holby City among others. Executive Producer Phillippa Giles had a similar role on North & South and The Bucanners, and produced the controversial 1990s drama Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit. All music is composed by Rob Lane*, who previously worked on Charles II, Daniel Deronda and Blackpool. Jane Tranter, BBC Controller of Drama Commissioning, says: "Sandy Welch's wonderful version of Jane Eyre for BBC ONE will add that special ingredient to the mix of dramas due for transmission this autumn." Producer Diederick Santer adds: "In her brand new adaptation of Jane Eyre, Sandy Welch has mined Bronte's novel for every ounce of passion, drama, colour, madness and horror available, bringing to life Jane's inner world with beauty, humour and at times great sadness. "The locations we have chosen are stormy and majestic and I hope that Sandy's original take on the story will be enjoyed as much by long-term fans of the book as by those who have never read it."