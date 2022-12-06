Not Available

Jane the Virgin

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Warner Bros. Television

Jane Villanueva, a religious young Latina woman, has her vow to save her virginity until her marriage shattered when a doctor mistakenly artificially inseminates her during a checkup. The biological donor is a married man, a former playboy, and cancer survivor who is not only the new owner of the hotel where Jane works, but was also her former teenage crush.

Cast

Gina RodriguezJane Villanueva
Andrea NavedoXiomara Villanueva
 Yael GrobglasPetra Solano
Justin BaldoniRafael Solano
Ivonne CollAlba Villanueva
Jaime CamilRogelio De La Vega

