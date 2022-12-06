Jane the Virgin

Jane Villanueva, a religious young Latina woman, has her vow to save her virginity until her marriage shattered when a doctor mistakenly artificially inseminates her during a checkup. The biological donor is a married man, a former playboy, and cancer survivor who is not only the new owner of the hotel where Jane works, but was also her former teenage crush.
|Gina Rodriguez
|Jane Villanueva
|Andrea Navedo
|Xiomara Villanueva
|Yael Grobglas
|Petra Solano
|Justin Baldoni
|Rafael Solano
|Ivonne Coll
|Alba Villanueva
|Jaime Camil
|Rogelio De La Vega
