Japan Animator Expo

Not Available

The short film series "Japan Anima(tor)'s Exhibition" presented by Studio Khara and Dwango Original projects, spin-off projects, promotional films, Music PV, and VJ Films etc... Various omnibus animations produced with love and energy, regardless of any genres. The digital distribution anime series bring opportunities for project development, R&D, human resources development, and free production under limited period and budget, to explore the possibilities of future film production.