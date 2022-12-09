Japan: Earth's Enchanted Islands

Not Available

Japan's landscapes range from snowy mountains to subtropical warmth. They are full of wildlife - and animals' and people's lives often cross as they adapt to these extremes. Michelle Dockery reveals a nation comprising a multitude of islands, each full of surprises and places where nature thrives. Each episode explores how life survives across these wildly diverse islands, dominated by forested mountains, volcanic forces and powerful seas, arctic winters and tropical, typhoon ravaged summers; and reveals the unusual and unexpected relationships between human characters and the wild.