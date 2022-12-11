Japan: The Flip Side of the Kimono

Not Available

In their new film, presenters Vladimir Pozner and Ivan Urgant dare to unravel the Japanese mystery and find answers to the main questions. What are the main features of the national Japanese character. What is the uniqueness of this nation. What historical events and other factors have influenced the formation of the spiritual image of the nation. Why has Japan for centuries sought to keep its "door" closed to the rest of the world. Who the samurai really are, what role they played in Japanese history. How Japanese society managed to survive and recover from the nuclear disaster. Was Japan able to forgive the U.S. for the atomic bombings to the end. What is happening today to Japanese identity, traditional values and cultural patrimony. Is the samurai spirit alive today. To what extent is religion present in everyday Japanese life. What is the life of modern Japan.