Jason and the Argonauts is based on the classic myth of Jason and the Golden Fleece. At a young age, Jason witnesses the brutal deposement and murder of his father at the hands of his uncle Pelias. Twenty years later, Jason returns home to claim his rightful place as king, but Pelias orders him to be executed, and in order to save himself Jason is forced to go on a dangerous quest to find the legendary Golden Fleece. So Jason gathers a motley crew of men and sets sail on the Argos. This Hallmark Production was created as a two part mini-series event, starring Jason London as Jason and Jolene Blalock as Medea.