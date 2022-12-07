Jason and the Heroes of Mount Olympus

Not Available

Jason is a twelve-year-old with fantasies of becoming a hero just like those in the mythological battles of the Ancient World. He is in for a surprise as his dreams become a reality when he climbs to the top of Mt. Olympus and fulfills and ancient prophecy. Jason is the “chosen one” and a wise… More old man, Jupiter, King of the Immortals, gives him the Belt of Orion which allows him to exist on Mt. Olympus and gives him control of the universe. The evil Dracchus seeks the all-powerful amulet and it is up to Jason to keep the belt and save Mt. Olympus!