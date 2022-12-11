Not Available

From the producers of the hit format "Cash Cab", actor and comedian Jason Biggs is the host of the game show, "Jason Biggs' Cash At Your Door," where Biggs unexpectedly shows up at the front door of everyday people who believe they're on a show highlighting their homes. Instead, families will be put to the test and work together through three rounds of wide-ranging trivia, for a chance to win $25,000. With the help of a few celebrity guests including former baseball great CC Sabathia, and Bravo stars Dolores Catania and Ryan Serhant, Biggs will make sure his knock is worth answering!