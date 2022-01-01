Not Available

Jason Manford is an English comedian, television presenter, and actor, best known for his roles on comedy panel shows After a successful first UK tour and high sales of the following DVD, filmed live at the Manchester Apollo, he started his "Turning Into My Dad" tour on 14 July 2010. In March 2010, Manford took part in Channel 4's Comedy Gala, a benefit show held in aid of Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital, filmed live at the O2 Arena in London on 30 March. Manford's latest UK tour, named "First World Problems", was performed between June and December 2013