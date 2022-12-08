Jasper the Penguin

Not Available

Not so very long ago, Jasper lived at the South Pole with his family, as is normal for penguins. But one day it happened: in his unbounded curiosity, Jasper had dared to go too far to the edge of the breaking ice cap. Suddenly there was a loud cracking noise from behind him and before he knew it, he was sitting on an ice floe, which, propelled by the current, pulled him ever further towards the horizon... until he drifted in to the harbour of a town. He looked for a cool and damp place to sleep and finally found just such a spot next to an old refrigerator, which stood in a forgotten corner at the very back of a junk shop. Since everything was so new and exciting, Jasper decided to stay for a while. However, so that his family would not be worried about him, he sent them regular reports of his experiences and observations in his "new" world. And what could be a better way of doing that, than sending a message in a bottle...