Kyojuu Tokusou Juspion (translated as Giant Beast Investigator Juspion) is a Japanese tokusatsu television series part of the Metal Hero series. Produced by Toei Company, it was originally broadcasted from 3 March 1985 to 24 March 1986, running for 46 episodes. The name Juspion is a portmanteau of the words "Justice" and "Champion". Juspion is the only Metal Hero series to have a focus on giant robot action, as opposed to the Space Sheriff Trilogy and the series to come afterwards, Jikuu Senshi Spielban, that had ships that could turn into mecha but were mostly models fighting enemy ships. Kyoujuu Tokusou Juspion was aired in Brazil through the now-defunct TV Manchete (named and pronounced "Jaspion", like the proper kana transcription), becoming very popular in that country, in Indonesia and in France, where only few episodes of the show were dubbed and transmitted.