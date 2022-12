Not Available

In this mini-series we will follow the life of the legendary Jeanne d'Arc (1412-1431). It presents us with a fresh and clear image of a mysterious young woman, who was inspired by her belief. It is a Jeanne d'Arc who is pushed on by her dreams about justice, her love for humanity and her aversion to slavery. Jeanne d'Arc is a story about the triumph of the heart, which is inspite of everything still pure.