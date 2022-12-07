Not Available

Jeanne Poisson, Marquise de Pompadour

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Cinétévé

Jeanne Poisson, the headstrong, ambitious foxy daughter of fishmonger and married to a physician, but witty and erudite, catches the eye and heart of French King Louis XV at a costumed ball. She masters the art of seduction well enough to become accepted even by the Queen, corpulent mother of ten. As a sensibly chosen Royal 'favorite' mistress she is soon ennobled Marquise of Pompadour to facilitate her introduction at court. The immature dauphin (crown prince) proves a bitter and unrelenting enemy, joined by his imposed Saxon bride, and his sister at her deathbed. Although friends at court help Pompadour return, her health gives way

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images