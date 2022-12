Not Available

Jeannie was a 30-minute Saturday morning animated series produced by Hanna-Barbera Productions in association with Screen Gems from September 8, 1973 to August 30, 1975 on CBS. It is loosely based upon the 1960s sitcom I Dream of Jeannie. The animated series features the eponymous genie character with master Corey Anders, a high school student, and his best friend Henry Glopp. The series also featured Babu, a cowardly, bumbling, immature genie-in-training under Jeannie's charge.