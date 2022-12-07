Not Available

Ireland's twin phenomenon John and Edward are moving out of home for the first time – and they’re set to cause chaos in their new swanky Dublin apartment. Jedward: Let Loose gives you exclusive access to the boys in their attempt to cut the apron strings and go it alone. Viewers will see the boys attempting to deal with their new-found fame and fortune – and sleep in separate bedrooms for the first time! The series follows John and Edward as they prepare for the launch of their new album and perform to thousands of fans while adapting to their new surroundings and independence.