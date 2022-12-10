Not Available

Jejak Rasul is a popular Islamic documentary show in Malaysia. The show is broadcast on TV3 and is always broadcast daily during the Ramadan fasting month, typically in the evening at 6:30 pm before Iftar time. The show is currently sponsored by RHB Islamic Bank. Throughout the show's run, its former sponsors were Agro Bank, Celcom, Mofaz Corporation, Johor Corporation and Bank Islam Reruns of the show's early episodes have been aired on TV9, Astro Oasis and currently on the Emas channel on TM's Hypp TV. The show's episodes have also been released in video tapes. The show has also inspired other local TV stations to air documentaries similar to this such as Ayat Riwayat on TV Alhijrah, Syahadah on TV1 and Al-Risaalah on TV9.