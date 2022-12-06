Not Available

This fabulous 80's cartoon was every little girls dream come true. Jerrica Benton's father has left her a very special gift. It's Synergy, a holographic projection system that can create illusions of anything, anywhere, anytime. Jerrica uses Synergy to create Jem, her alter ego and the lead singer of Jem and The Holograms to save her father's company: Starlight Music. This popular cartoon series chronicles this band's adventures as well as their arch rivals The Misfits and their friends The Stingers. The music of these three groups is definately the highlight of the show. Jem is a "truly outrageous" cartoon with a message of love, friendship, ambition, and rock-n-roll.