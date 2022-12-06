Not Available

Spawned from the highly-successful Armchair Thriller series (Quiet As A Nun in 1978), Jemima Shore Investigates featured Patricia Hodge (as opposed to Maria Aitken in the pilot serial) in the title role, a television reporter, writer and presenter of Megalith Television's Jemima Shore Investigates programme. A determined woman with an inquiring mind, Jemima would often become embroiled in criminal activities amidst the upper classes, and found that her professional and personal lives very often became intertwined as an investigation ran through its paces.