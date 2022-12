Not Available

As host of Jenna's American Sex Star, adult film megastar Jenna Jameson pushes the reality show envelope further than it's ever been before, live on Playboy TV. Beginning Friday, November 4, five aspiring adult starlets per episode strut their stuff for Jameson and a panel of celebrity judges in front of a live studio audience to compete for the title of American Sex Star. The winner will be crowned a ClubJenna Girl and will join Ms. Jameson's elite troupe of contract actresses.