The series revolves around Jennifer Doyle, a former high-powered executive who has fallen and hit every bump on the way down to rock bottom. With her teenage daughter in tow, Jennifer moves back in with her mother and takes a job in the bar owned by her meek brother and passive-aggressive sister-in-law as a last resort. There, she reunites with her former best friend who turns out to be holding quite a grudge. But every cloud has a silver lining: there's nowhere to go but up.