JenniferJohn & BritneyBob

JenniferJohn and BritneyBob live in a house together like all other families. They have the same needs as you and me: sleep, food, play, etc. But the way they carry out these everyday tasks is very different from ours. Eating an orange may seem an easy task to you, but in JenniferJohn and BritneyBob's world you don't just eat it, it's a game. Everything, which we tend to think of as boring and tedious, possesses great value to JenniferJohn and BritneyBob. They constantly find themselves involved in more or less crazy, nutty, absurd and outrageous situations.