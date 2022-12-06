Not Available

Welcome to the Jenny guide at TV Tome. After inheriting a residence in Hollywood Jenny and her friend quit their under paid jobs in Utica and New York to move to this beautiful place. The house is being mortgaged afflicted so they have to rent the rooms out to wannabe-movie-stars. While living the movie style life, Jenny searches for her Hollywood actor Father who she has never meant. This show was cancelled before its time, with a total of 17 episodes (7 unaired) though all 17 episodes aired in the UK and other countries.