Jeremy Clarkson's Motorworld

Jeremy Clarkson, of Top Gear fame, brings his wit and passion for all things cool to this travel log about cars and car culture around the world. Be prepared to be informed, amazed, and amused as Jeremy finds the most unusual uses for the automobile, and makes even the ordinary become wonderfully bizarre. You may have watched travel shows before, but somehow when Jeremy is done with the interviews and the playing around, you feel like you’ve really been there and had a great time!