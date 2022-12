Not Available

Actor Jeremy Piven travels across India in this two-part series. Episode 1 takes viewers to Southern India where Jeremy explores Bombay, the tropical countryside and attends an ancient temple for a local performance. Episode 2 takes Jeremy north where he gets a personal tour from Padma Lakshmi of Top Chef. From Delhi to the Himalayas, Jeremy experiences the country's traditions and spiritual customs first hand in a journey of a lifetime.