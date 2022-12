Not Available

The Jericho team were a trio of Allied specialists who operated as intelligence agents and saboteurs behind Nazi lines. Franklin Sheppard, of US Army Intelligence, was their commanding officer and chief planner. Jean-Gaston Andre, of the Free French Air Force, was the team's demolitions and weapons expert. Nicholas Gage, of the British Navy, was a former circus performer (high-wire artist) whose specialty was getting in and out of Nazi installations.