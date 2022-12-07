Jericho (2005)

Not Available

Set in London in 1958, this series of feature-length dramas stars Robert Lindsay as Detective Inspector Michael Jericho of Scotland Yard. Jericho is the Fabian of this reality, an accomplished detective enjoying celebrity status. He is assisted by faithful friend and colleague Detective Sergeant Clive Harvey (David Troughton) and the young and ambitious Detective Constable John Caldicott (Ciaran McMenamin). The series reflects the turbulent times of social upheaval of metropolitan Britain in the late 1950s, and is brought lovingly to life, with period costumes, vehicles and buildings.