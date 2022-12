Not Available

Jerk follows the life of acclaimed stand up Tim Renkow, who plays a heightened version of himself; an American art school dropout who needs to get a visa to stay in the UK. The only problem is that Tim has cerebral palsy. This means that people judge him… all the time. Although usually they judge him wrongly, because what they don’t realise is that inside that severely disabled, vulnerable body is a bit of an asshole.