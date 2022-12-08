Not Available

The new docu-series Jersey Belle follows outspoken New Jersey native and entertainment publicist Jaime Primak Sullivan as she navigates life in the upscale Southern suburb of Mountain Brook, Alabama. Jaime’s life was turned upside down after she married Michael Sullivan, Mountain Brook’s "most eligible bachelor." Surrounded by a fabulous group of girlfriends who want nothing more than to sculpt her into a Southern darling, Jaime tries to fit in to a world that is not ready for an unapologetic woman who likes to speak her mind -- often with hilarious results.