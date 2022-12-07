Not Available

Jersey Shore

    Grab your hair gel, wax that Cadillac and get those tattooed biceps ready to fist pump with the best this summer at the Jersey Shore. MTV's newest docu-soap exposes one of the tri-state area's most misunderstood species, the Guido. Our Guidos and Guidettes will move into the ultimate beach house rental and indulge in everything the Seaside Heights, New Jersey scene has to offer. Beach by day, dancing and partying all night. They'll live, work, and rage together until the summer ends. There's no spray tan too orange, no hair too spiked, and no bod too tight for this crew.

    Cast

    		Paul 'Pauly D' DelVecchio
    		Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola
    		Vinny Guadagnino
    		Jenni 'Jwoww' Farley
    		Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi
    		Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

