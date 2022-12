Not Available

Jerseylicious is a reality show on the Style Network that debuted on March 11, 2010. The series takes place in the Gatsby Salon in Green Brook Township, New Jersey, focusing on the mother and daughter owners of the salon, Gayle Giacomo and Christy Pereira. Other figures include two makeup artists, Olivia Blois Sharpe and Alexa Prisco ("the Glam Fairy"), and three hairdressers: Tracy Dimarco, Anthony Lombardi, and GiGi Liscio.