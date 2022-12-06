Not Available

A single mother (Christina Applegate) tries to find love again with her new boyfriend Diego, of whom her father disapproves. She gets help from her two brothers (one voluntarily mute) and two girlfriends at work (her father's bar). Complicating matters is her ex-husband, who walked out on her 7 years before, but is back to try and reinsert himself into the family. The last thing Jesse Warner needs is another man in her life. A single mom in Buffalo who works in her dad's bar, she has her hands full looking after her father, son and two brothers (one a deep thinker who refuses to speak, the other a gadfly who dreams up get-rick-quick schemes). Jesse has no time for romance, that is, until a handsome Chilean moves in next door.