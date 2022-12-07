Not Available

Emmy Award winner Tom Selleck stars as Jesse Stone, a former Los Angeles cop with a drinking problem who has settled into life as the police chief of Paradise, Massachusetts, a small coastal New England town. Jesse has an ex-wife he can't quite let go of, which freqently complicates his romantic and professional lives. As he tries to get back on his feet, he learns that the town of Paradise may have been misnamed. Murder, rape, secrets and lies crop up, and it's up to Chief Stone to put things right. The fims are based on the series of novels by Robert B. Parker.