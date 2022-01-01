Not Available

On April 1, 2014, it was revealed that Girls' Generation's Jessica Jung and f(x)'s Krystal Jung will be starring in their own reality show, Cover Girl. A rep from cable network OnStyle announced that the idol sisters are in the midst of filming for their own fashion reality show. The rep stated, "We plan to film the never-before-seen daily lives of sisters Jessica and Krystal. The two fashionistas' flair for style will be covered."[2] On April 16, the TV show which has changed its name from Cover Girl to simply Jessica & Krystal, has been confirmed for a premiere date of May 6. CJ E&M OnStyle's CP Kim Ji Wook stated, "The one-of-a-kind Jung sisters' real lifestyle will be unveiled. We ask that you show a lot of interest and anticipation for the reveal of the lovely sisters' private stories." Jessica & Krystal will take viewers behind the scenes of their stylish life as sisters and friends as they decorate their filming set, shop, travel, and more. Their 10-episode reality show will premiere on May 6 at 11 PM KST and will air every Tuesday.[3] As of May 9, 2014, the show has been postponed until June 3, 2014.