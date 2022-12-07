Jessica Simpson's The Price of Beauty

Not Available

Jessica Simpson is embarking on a world tour...but this time it has nothing to do with music. Jessica, along with her two best friends, Ken Paves and CaCee Cobb, are traveling the globe to explore how different cultures define beauty and the extraordinary lengths that women will go to in order to achieve it. Journeying from Tokyo and Thailand, to Paris and Rio, to Uganda, Morocco and India -- the cast is met in each city by a "beauty ambassador" who helps them tackle topics revolving around fashion, fitness, diet and outlandish spa treatments. In each country, Jessica, Ken and CaCee experience firsthand some of the local beauty rituals, from drinking cow urine in India, to being buried up to their necks in Tokyo, to drinking gourds of ghee in a fattening hut in Uganda. But it's not all fun and games -- Jessica also explores the high price that some women pay to feel beautiful. Imagine the plight of women in Northern Thailand, who wear 20-pound rings around their necks, crushing their clavicles, to a mother in Rio who cannot afford electricity, but is secretly saving for butt implants. Each episode ends in a complete transformation of the cast. Imagine Jessica, Ken and CaCee dressed in ornate kaftans, or camel-back riding to a festive Moroccan party complete with belly dancers and live musicians. As Jessica learns how beauty is defined across the globe, and how she "measures up," and her own definition of the word, she is challenged to redefine it along the way, allowing the audience to see a personal, vulnerable and oftentimes hilarious side of Jessica Simpson. Each episode culminates in a complete transformation of the cast -- Imagine Jessica, Ken and CaCee dressed in ornate kaftans, riding camel-back to a festive Moroccan party, complete with belly dancers and live musicians. They talk to local women and dance the night away Moroccan style. As Jessica learns how beauty is defined in far away lands, her own sense of beauty, and how she "measures up" is challenged and redefined along the way, allowing the audience to see a personal, and often times, vulnerable and hilarious side of Jessica Simpson.