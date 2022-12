Not Available

Jestination Unknown is an attempt to answer the question, what does India find funny? The clubs and pubs of India's metros are only a sliver of an answer to that question. English stand-up comedy maybe new in India but comedy itself isn't new to the country. The people of this country have laughed at kings, foreigners, neighbors, relatives, and more importantly, themselves. In a time when jokes are considered offensive, what if India answered otherwise?