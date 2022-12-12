Jesus and the Dead Sea Scrolls

Not Available

The greatest archeological discovery of the 20th century gave the world the Dead Sea Scrolls. As the oldest sacred documents of Judaism, the scrolls have many surprising connections to early Christianity. Biblical scholar Dr. John Bergsma and Franciscan University of Steubenville president Father Dave Pivonka, TOR, discuss the history and mysteries of the scrolls, what they reveal about Jesus Christ, the sacraments, and the early Church, and why they matter to believers and non-believers today.